You gotta see Cyberlink’s new DVD and Blu-ray player for PCs!

OK, this isn’t much about business, but if you travel a lot you probably want to play DVDs or Blu-ray discs on your laptop. The thing is did you know that you aren’t getting the best quality? Here Cyberlink’s new PowerDVD 9 player (just shipped) makes DVD playing much higher quality and enables Blu-ray playing too. Here Tom Vaughan, director of business development, tells me about Cyberlink and shows me their latest.