Small Worlds’ virtual world blows away Second Life limitations

You’ve seen Second Life, right? That was the virtual world that got a lot of hype about two years ago. It was very cool, but it had some significant limitations. First it required a download so wasn’t easily embeddable into a web site. Second it couldn’t deal with the large numbers of people that brands would need to see decent ROI. Third, it was hard to use and hard to figure out where you were and what to do. SmallWorlds changes all that. It presents a customizeable world to you. You have your own avatar. But it’s easy to get into (everything is a URL) and it’s easy to move around in (it’s not quite full 3D, so isn’t as confusing as Second Life) but it lets you build your own world. Here co-founder Mitch Olsen takes us on a tour of this interesting new service.