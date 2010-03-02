advertisement
Altium ships enterprise electronic design system

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Altium is a new electronics design system for the companies that build consumer electronics and other devices that require a similar level of groups of expertise from product design, to engineering, to testing. Here Gerry Gaffney, senior vice president and general manager, explains why Altium is such a breakthrough.

