The designer of the XML icon (among other stuff)

The lead designer, Bryan Bell, who works for Tapulous is a very talented interactive software designer. He’s done all sorts of websites, blog designs, etc but one thing that he’s probably best known for is the orange XML icon that denotes on many websites an RSS feed. He told me the story behind that icon (Dave Winer wanted an icon for the new technology called RSS, or “really simple syndication” that he had developed). It’s an interesting story and a cautionary tale for other designers who might think they should just bang something out quickly for a client. Enjoy!
