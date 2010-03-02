advertisement
IBM responds to Obama’s plea for more healthcare information infrastructure

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

I visited IBM’s Almaden Research Center (where the hard drive was invented) to see what the researchers there were working on. I met James Kaufman, who is a physicist who is creating an interoperable healthcare information system. It’s quite remarkable and, if fully implemented, will let doctors and researchers predict where the next pandemic will happen.

