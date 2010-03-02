First look: new company, Likaholix, finds sharing power in liking things

Likaholix is a new company, just launching today, started by two engineers who used to work at Google. What does it do? It lets you share things you like with other people. Sounds lame, right? But remember, I’ve clicked “like” 16, 000 times in the past year over on friendfeed (you can see my like feed here). So, liking things is a powerful way to tell other people about things. Here you’ll get a first look at Likaholix, which goes into closed beta today.