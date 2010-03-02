advertisement
Seattle green office space mashup hosts interesting startups

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Want to work with a ton of cool startups like iPhone app developer Shazam? Well, then you’ll want to check out Thinkspace which is run by Peter Che up in Redmond, WA. Right near Microsoft’s campus. Here Peter gives us a tour and talks about why he has one of the hottest places to work in the Seattle area. Read Peter’s blog too.

