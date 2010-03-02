advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Verisign wants you to use two-pass authentication to protect your accounts

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Jen Gilburg of Verisign shows me Verisign’s two-path authentication tokens so that users can better protect themselves online by having very strong passwords. Interesting way to protect your accounts. Will this take off with users?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life