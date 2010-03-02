In search of smaller, faster, cheaper memories

In the building where the hard drive was invented there’s a team of researchers who are working to build new kinds of memories (that’s IBM’s Almaden Research Center). Ones that are smaller, faster, cheaper to build, and that use less power. Here I meet with the guy who runs that team, Stewart Parkin, who gives details of what they are working on and the breakthroughs they are finding. A little technical, but a great look into how our computers will work in the future.