A look into how China is changing how your gadgets are made, marketed, and delivered

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Liam Casey runs PCH, a supply chain management company in Shenzhen, China. We visited him recently to understand how China’s manufacturing capabilities are changing and also how consumer electronics are made, marketed, and delivered to your home from PCH’s factories in China.

