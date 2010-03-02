advertisement
The Terminator Economy: Passion Comes First

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

In preparation for Skynet’s apocalyptic assault–the opening of Terminator Salvation on May 21–Fast Company is preparing its own onslaught of exclusive material, starting with this clip of director McG and Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant. In it, McG talks about what he shares in common with Shaun White, Seth MacFarlane, the Google founders and Bill Gates.

