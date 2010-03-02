advertisement
The Terminator Economy: Beyond Digital Effects

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Director of Terminator Salvation, McG, thinks special effects work best when they are a hybrid of CG and the classic technique, of building sets and making models. In this conversation, recorded at Stan Winston Studios, he points out that it’s just a matter of physics.

