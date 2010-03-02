Obscura Digital: Nikolai Cornell’s Demo Reel

We recently named the firm Obscura Digital one of the top ten innovative companies in advertising and marketing, but their work really puts traditional advertising to shame. Obscura first worked the festival circuit, creating immersive experiences with domes and multiple projectors. Now, by developing a proprietary technology, the group can project any image onto any shaped object, which means they can build massive human-sized touch screens and turn buildings into interactive billboards. “We build everything from scratch, ” says director of interactive media, Nikolai Cornell, which could mean fabricating reflective monitors, designing gaming pods, using Flash and 3D modeling programs, and building systems of sensors that allow multi-touch holographic interaction. The result are immense temporary experiences that help consumers visualize and better understand the products of its clients. It’s like Minority Report, but bigger. Much bigger. And also it’s real.