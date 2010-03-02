Obscura Digital: iGoogle Artist Themes

One of Obscura’s best known projects, iGoogle Artist Themes involved turning an entire city block of the Meatpacking District in New York into a series of projected, interactive billboards, where the work of artists like Jeff Koons and Marc Ecko were blown up to five stories tall for the three night event. Or you may have spotted Adobe CS3, an interactive window display advertising Adobe’s new Creative Suite release that became visually hyperactive based on how many people walked by on the street, and even how close they came to the screen.