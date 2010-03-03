The Real Strength of Google Buzz? It’s a Giant Collaborative Sandbox

Three weeks ago, Bradley Horowitz, Google’s VP of Product Marketing, made it clear that Google is open to providing access to Buzz as a separate product as well as keeping it integrated with Gmail. It’s a shame Google failed royally at locking down privacy concerns prior to getting this product launched. Now they have to make product development decisions that react to bad PR rather than working to deliver an integrated Buzz to strengthen their overall social Web position. And no bones about it: Gmail, Buzz, and Wave are critical to Google’s ability to get its foot in the social Web world.

For those of us who have lived under a rock the past few months: Google Buzz is a feature within Gmail that allows users to update statuses, upload photos, and have a Twitter/Facebook-like experience in Gmail. Wave is Google’s very interesting product for real-time communication. And Gmail…well, you better know that.

Put aside for a moment the very valid privacy issues with Buzz’s introduction to Google’s suite of products. Let’s instead start by taking a look at how Google describes Buzz:

“Go beyond status messages. Share updates, photos, videos, and more. Start conversations about the things you find interesting.”

This sounds pretty social and collaborative to me. And it also starts to blur the lines of where one product starts and the other ends. Combine what we learn from Buzz interactions with Wave and we may start to see an interesting testing cycle.

According to ComScore, Google has over 100 million Gmail users who can potentially answer a question I’ve heard many times, “How can I use Wave as e-mail?” I understand Wave is not an e-mail tool but your average user doesn’t, and your average user also doesn’t care about the nuances between the two. They use e-mail. Buzz provides a foray into answering how expanded forms of collaboration and functionality could work in an e-mail setting.