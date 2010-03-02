advertisement
Curiously Curious: The Personal Journals of Ken Carbone

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Co-founder of the branding and design shop Carbone Smolan Agency, Ken Carbone, shares his secret to staying creative—journals. Finding inspiration in the personal journals of post-impressionist painter Paul Gauguin, he has been documenting and recording all that he finds fascinating for years. Every page of every journal is a labor of love, incorporating memories through collage, drawing and writing.

