advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rebooting Terminator: What It’s Like Directing a Blockbuster

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

There are 400 people on the set, 500 more back at the studio counting on you to make a $200 million movie that will excite people enough to buy a ticket at the theater. How do you handle the pressure?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life