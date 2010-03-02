advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rebooting Terminator: Evolve or Perish

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

The music industry was revolutionized by digital downloads years ago, and now we’re seeing a similar shake-up in film. McG predicts major changes within the next 36 months, changes that will leave many major players floundering if they can’t adapt and evolve to the new marketplace.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life