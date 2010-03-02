advertisement
Rebooting Terminator: McG on Making ‘Salvation’ More Than Spectacle

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

We live in an age where you can get a replacement hip, a mechanical heart, or drugs that regulate your brain chemistry. Director McG aims to move the Terminator franchise beyond pure movie-making spectacle by asking deeper questions about what makes us human. “The whole film is really an exploration regarding what is it that makes people willing to sacrifice themselves for other people, ” he says. This is the second video from McG’s Fast Company interview with writer Mark Borden.

