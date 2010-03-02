advertisement
Rebooting Terminator: A Theory of Screens

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

As the distribution systems grow stronger and become more sophisticated, director McG believes a shift will take place that will draw the emphasis away from specific outlets, and toward viewing that is distributed across a whole range of devices, from cell phones to home theaters. In this new landscape even the smallest, lowest budget film shot on a handicam might have as good a shot as a multimillion dollar blockbuster.

