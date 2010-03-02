advertisement
The Imagineered Workspace: Jeffrey Bernett

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

When designing the Tulip chair for B&B Italia, Studio B founder, Jeffrey Bernett was given a tough charge—to create a chair that would be as stylish in the office place as it was comfortable for a home environment. Incorporating ’60s mod design elements, he created a simple chair that did it’s job so well as to become one of B&B Italia’s most successful pieces.

