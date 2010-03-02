advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Imagineered Workspace: Jason Heredia

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

A mainstay of the office furniture set, Steelcase is branching into less institutional territory with it’s Coalesse brand. Like Bernhardt Design, it is pulling together creative, young, international designers to develop furniture that finds itself in the home and office with equal ease. Vice-president of marketing, Jason Heredia outlines the future of the office, and the furniture his company is hoping will have a part in it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life