The Imagineered Workspace: Marc Thorpe

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Architect and designer Marc Thorpe discusses the place of an american designer in the global scene, why modernism failed to catch on in America, and the positive influence of Apple on the current state of design. Marc is the founder of the Third Eye Studio in New York, and his Miura collection was selected for Bernhardt Design’s Global Edition.

