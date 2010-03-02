advertisement
The Imagineered Workspace: Laura Guido-Clark

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

At the Most Creative People event, design consultant Laura Guido-Clark was enlisted to create the office of the future. With furniture and design elements that bridge the worlds of office and home design, she created a workspace as flexible as the worker of the future. Multi-tiered, multi-hued, and with a variety of textures this office marks a sharp break from the traditional white box.

