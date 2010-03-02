advertisement
Developing Facebook’s Social O.S.

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

With over 200 million registered users, Facebook is the largest social network ever. With that size come opportunities for creating new applications that place social interaction at their core—what Senior Platform Manager, Dave Morin, refers to as a social operating system. Morin is charged with engineering the society of developers that utilize Facebook to rethink games, applications and information exchange from a social perspective.

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life