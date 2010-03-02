advertisement
Young Mark Zuckerberg Interview: “We Ran The Site Originally for $85 a Month”

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

There are plenty of reasons to see the documentary Our Time. The film at first sounds like a fairly standard 20-something road trip movie, but it will challenge your stereotypes about Millennials, and includes some excellent interviews–like this one, with a fresh-faced Mark Zuckerberg in 2005.

