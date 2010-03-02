advertisement
Nokia’s Artistic Collaboration

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Nokia is looking for new ways to compete, in a world where Apple has blurred the line between technology innovators and entertainment creators. Dave Stewart, co-founder of the 80’s hit group Eurythmics, and Tero Ojanpera, Nokia’s Executive Vice President of Services, form an unlikely pair, working to remake the cell phone as an artistic platform.

