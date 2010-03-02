advertisement
Craft-Brewer Sam Adams Gives Back

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Jim Koch, the founder of beer maker Samuel Adams, was among the first of a now ubiquitous trend of craft-brewers, nearly 25-years-ago. Today his company is a giant in the industry, but he’s still committed to the community as a recent hops shortage demonstrated.

