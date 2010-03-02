advertisement
Performance-Driven Design

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Neri Oxman is the polymath MIT Media Lab fellow who graced the cover of our Most Creative People issue for her work tearing down the traditional walls in architecture and engineering. Here she discusses her notion of a new design mindset that is performance-focused and indifferent to disciplinary boundaries.

