Highbrow Brews

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Beer is one of the world’s oldest beverages, and in the millenia of human civilization nobody has pushed it to the extremes of Sam Adams’ founder Jim Koch. He has twice upped the ante, creating the strongest beer, a triple bock in 1994, and again with Utopias in 2002, which weighs in at an astonishing 54 proof.

