Ondi Timoner on “We Live in Public”

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

What are the social and psychological effects of a culture where everything is shared and open in the public? Ondi Timoner explores this idea in her latest documentary, following the rise and work of artist and pre-boom internet mogul, Josh Harris. Includes exclusive clips from the upcoming film.

