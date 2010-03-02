advertisement
CityCenter Tour Part II

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

MGM Mirage vice president of design Sven van Assche gave us an exclusive tour of Las Vegas’ City Center, with a behind the scenes look at the urban-inspired master plan and signature design features. In the second part of the walk-through, van Assche takes us from Aria’s entrance plaza through Crystals, the retail and entertainment complex.

