Samsung’s Epicenter of 3-D Buzz at CES 2010

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Samsung’s booth at CES2010 was the most dazzling display of technological wizardry at CES this year. Their two-story cathedral of 3-D TVs had tech acolytes vowing to ditch their just-bought HDTVs for the newest dazzler on the block.

