Pixel Qi Demo

I got a chance to see Pixel Qi’s new LCD screen at CES this morning. As you can see below, the screen can switch seamlessly from grayscale e-reader mode to dynamic color mode in an instant. Say you’re a taxi driver trying to use a GPS device on a sunny afternoon: with the Pixel Qi screen, you flip a switch and the display goes to readable reflective mode. But want to go into full-on backlit office mode or watch a movie in HD? No problem. Flip the switch again, and it’s back to transmissive lighting.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens