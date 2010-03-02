Pixel Qi Demo

I got a chance to see Pixel Qi’s new LCD screen at CES this morning. As you can see below, the screen can switch seamlessly from grayscale e-reader mode to dynamic color mode in an instant. Say you’re a taxi driver trying to use a GPS device on a sunny afternoon: with the Pixel Qi screen, you flip a switch and the display goes to readable reflective mode. But want to go into full-on backlit office mode or watch a movie in HD? No problem. Flip the switch again, and it’s back to transmissive lighting.