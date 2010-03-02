Brands in the Blink of an Eye

So which of today’s great brands can survive the blink test? Using this model Ken Carbone has composed this “thirty second spot” showing thirty brands from various categories to see how many their logo designs are identifiable. Most are well known and have been stamped into our brains with zillions of impressions. So, as an added challenge, he has intentionally cropped the logos to the brink of recognition. How many can you identify? Impress your friends at half time with your brand acuity. Just don’t turn it into a drinking game.