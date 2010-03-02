advertisement
Patti Smith at Pratt Legends 2009 Gala

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Patti Smith entertained the crowd at the Pratt Legends 2009 gala by singing her hit “Because the Night,” evidently a warm up for her performance of the song with Bruce Springsteen two nights later at the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

