PROFIT TIP: Your Customers Just Don’t Care

If you’re serious about making more profit by increasing sales—there’s something you should know. Your customers aren’t interested in your offerings. That’s right, they just don’t care.

What they do care

about is what your products/services can do for them. Here are two examples:

Janet doesn’t care much about the computer you

just sold her; but she is thrilled with the enhanced speed and polish she will

use to design layouts for her clients. Her goals of servicing more clients more

professionally and making more money are the drivers in her buying decisions.

Your consulting firm’s “deliverables” are

meaningless to prospective clients. What they will pay dearly for is a needed

outcome. Solve the client’s problem and you will most likely do less work for

more pay—with a more satisfied buyer.

Whatever you’re selling, it’s only a means to an end for

your customers. When you discover exactly what your customers need, you

transform from huckster to helper. You are teleported to the same side of the

table as the people who have the money, and they suddenly want to give you that

money. Why? Because you are no longer selling something; instead, you are

solving a problem.

Customers will happily pay the person or company that can

save them time, money or aggravation. And if you can make them look good, or

take away their pain, they’ll pay a premium.

Make the leap from selling to solving and your customers will care.