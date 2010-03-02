Today in Most Innovative Companies

Intel: At CeBit, the German digital tradeshow, Intel unveiled its new design for a rugged classmate PC netbook intended to meet all classroom needs. Apart from its 10.1″ LCD screen and 8.5 hours of battery life, the lightweight computer is battle-tested (It’s designed to withstand falls from desk height) and features a scratch-resistant frame and a water-resistant keyboard–this thing will survive even your worst science project mishaps and apple juice spills.

Facebook: Revenue for the social-networking giant ballooned to $700 million in 2009, and is estimated to reach close to $1.1 billion this year, insiders say. This means Facebook’s earnings will have nearly doubled annually for the past three years, giving Zuckerberg the power to handout $2.50 to every one of his site’s 400 million active users.

Microsoft: All-around-sweaty CEO Steve Ballmer told listeners at an engineering conference today that Google has used unfair measures to achieve its success in the online search market. While Ballmer didn’t make any explicit claims of Google’s wrongdoing, he did suggest that Microsoft has discussed its frustrations with antitrust regulators. Whether an antitrust case will ever be filed against Google is unclear, but one thing is for sure: Ballmer is ready to do whatever it takes to improve Bing’s market share.

Alstom: The French transport conglomerate acquired yesterday a 25% stake in Transmashholding, Russia’s largest railway equipment manufacturer with annual sales of $3.2 billion. With Alstom having just announced its latest high speed train capable of commercial speeds of 360 kph, it looks like high-speed rail in the rest of the world is pulling farther and farther ahead of the slow-moving U.S. network.