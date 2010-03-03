TweetMyJobs Moves in on Job Boards’ Territory

Watch out, Monster.com, Twitter is becoming a job board.

Last year TweetMyJobs, an online job service, started connecting job seekers and employers by tweeting job openings. On Tuesday, the company announced that its services recently helped IHG, the world’s largest hotel group, receive 18,000 highly targeted views of an available 1,000 positions.

“You hear someone’s using TweetMyJobs, and you might think they’re just hiring bellhops,” says TweetMyJobs founder Gary Zukowski, “but they hired their director of finance through this service. It’s a very untapped market, and we’re actively trying to engage as many companies as possible.”

TweetMyJobs operates 8,520 targeted job channels based on location and skill set–if you’re looking for a sales job in Boston, there’s a specific channel for that. Those channels, plus affordability, have contributed to tremendous growth within the company, which was working with just 200 companies and tweeting 140,000 openings this past June, is now working with 6,000 companies, tweeting 1.2 million openings a month. A subscription starts at $4,000 per year, and allows companies to post any and all jobs. Smaller companies can post openings for $2 a day, or $20 for 30 days. Compare that to Monster’s 30 and 60-day rates of $210 to $395, and Careerbuilder’s $419 fee for one job post, and it’s easy to understand the appeal.

Forbes recently reported that companies just can’t afford expensive job posts, listing social media as one of the alternatives. “Only 30% of corporate job openings typically make it to the job board–70% don’t because companies can’t afford to send them all,” says Zukowski. “We can post 100% for a nominal charge.”

Job seekers, who can follow the channels for free, can have appropriate openings sent directly to their mobile phones. TweetMyJobs is also developing tailored apps for the iPhone, BlackBerry, and Droid, and plans to start geotagging all tweets.