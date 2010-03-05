The Campus as Living Laboratory

This blog is part of our Inspired Ethonomics series. It’s co-authored by Second Nature President Anthony Cortese and Senior Fellow Georges Dyer.

Tell me and I will forget. Show me and I may remember. Involve me and I will understand.—Chinese Proverb

In Part 2 of this series, we pointed to innovative examples of formal education for sustainability at colleges and universities nationwide. Here, we look at how moving towards sustainability in campus operations is making institutions more efficient, saving money, and opening up new opportunities for research and education.

Like all organizations, colleges and universities need to eliminate their direct contributions to unsustainable practices. More importantly, students must experience sustainable living first hand and be involved in helping their schools become powerful role models of sustainable practices for the rest of society. As Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University (ASU), has said of the U.S. higher education sector: “We may only have 2% of the carbon footprint, but we have 100% of the education footprint.”

ASU, a ‘city’ unto itself of 81,000 people, is going carbon neutral by 2025, and they’re already taking great strides with conservation, efficiency, solar power and edible landscapes as this news clip shows. That sends students a strong message.

While campuses are places for learning and experimentation, too often their operations are inefficient and archaic. U.S. campuses have an estimated $36 billion in deferred maintenance–the postponement of upgrades and repairs to buildings and infrastructure. This approach reduces current capital costs but drains operating budgets, and steadily applies pressure to tuition rates and the financial security of the institution. Last April, the Clinton Climate Initiative and the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC) made the Case for Investing in Improved Energy Performance on Campus (PDF file).