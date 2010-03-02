How Will Robots See in 2018? [exclusive video]

In an exclusive video created for Fast Company, Karin Fong (number 88 on our Most Creative People list) and her team at Imaginary Forces put together a behind the scenes look at the creation of the “Machine Vision” used in the film Terminator Salvation.

To render believable images of how a robot might see in the year 2018,

a combination of military and NASA technology was employed, including a

relative of the Mars Rover’s optical system called the Bumblebee.