Rugged Gear: Three Ways To Protect Your Digits

By Paul Hochman1 minute Read

The Tough Tech market is projected to grow to over $1.6 billion by 2011. The reason: the more mobile the technology, the more vulnerable it is to bumps and bruises. Manufacturers are responding with more rugged offerings. This edition of Fast Forward highlights some new road-tested products to secure your data.

