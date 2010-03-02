advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Forward: Car Tech

By Paul Hochman1 minute Read

Tech Hits the Road Automobiles are one of the least-forgiving environments for technology—from temperature and humidity spikes, to vibration and dust. But as tech has gone more mobile and businesses have required more of their mobile workers, some manufacturers have created car-ready gear that lets you take your digits with you.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life