Fast Forward: The Death of Moving Parts

By Paul Hochman1 minute Read

While it’s true that the passing of almost anything inspires grief, nobody is going to miss videotape. Or squeaky, power-hungry hard drives. Or film. Yes, with the advent of plunging flash memory prices and some technology breakthroughs, moving parts — in video cameras, server farms and any number of other devices – are on their way out. Here are some of the best of the new solid-state generation.

