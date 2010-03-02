advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Forward: Attractive Tech

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In this uncertain job market, there has been one booming segment — home office construction. There are now almost 20 million home offices in the United States. But working at home means you’re living with your tech. Which means you’re looking at it all day long. Manufacturers have responded to a sudden interest in aesthetics with tech that doesn’t just perform, it gleams.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life