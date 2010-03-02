The Coke Machine of the Future

Hot or not, the new Freestyle fountain, originally code-named Project Jet, has been a top-secret priority at Coca-Cola for the past four years. It’s an audacious move for Coke, representing the largest investment in equipment innovation in the company’s history — hundreds of millions of dollars — and a big bet by CEO Muhtar Kent. Kent, a Formula One fan, not only approved the project but also urged the team to make the machine look “like a Ferrari.” The new fountain will may prove to be a referendum on Coke’s VP of global design, David Butler.