Getting Started With Online Marketing – Web Analytics – Part I

In continuation of my last post about Getting Started with

Online Marketing, this post will start you on your way with web analytics.

First of all, what are “web analytics?” In simple terms, web

analytics represent a methodology and a set of associated tools you employ to understand

how your web site impacts your business. When used properly, web analytics can help

optimize your web site to improve business performance. Performing web analytics can be quite complex and for big

ecommerce sites, it is. But two things you must know, even if you are a

relatively small or new company, is that today, you have to have a basic

understanding about how web analytics work, and there are some easy and

free things you can do today…so that is where I will focus. First of all, you need a tool to measure you web site’s

performance. While there are many tools available, I suggest you start with

either Google Analytics (http://www.google.com/analytics/)

or Yahoo Web Analytics http://web.analytics.yahoo.com/.

(If you do keyword advertising, it makes

sense to use the tool provided by your ad platform provider.) Both are free and

both are very simple to deploy. Also, both companies provide a set of tutorials

to get you started. While you are installing the tool, let’s get started with

the actual process. Analyzing your web site’s performance is a 5 step process; as

follows: Define

goals for what you want you web site to do (easier said than done) Define

metrics for measuring these goals Collect

data to understand the current situation Analyze

the data Make

changes and go back to Step 3 (Collect Data) In this post, I will cover steps 1 and 2; the next post will

look at how at collecting and analyzing data, as well as making changes to

improve performance: Step 1 – Defining Goals

Like every other marketing activity/tool/channel, your web

site must demonstrably support the business or it is wasting valuable time and

money. The only way to know how your web site is performing is to define goals

and measure them. Defining goals for a

web site may seem like a new idea for many companies, so I suggest you start

with simple ones. Goals will necessarily differ depending on your market, but

here are some examples that can be translated into metrics and then measured: Generate

20% of total revenue from online sales this year.

the amount customers spend on support sites by 15% this year (through

better help, search, and content, not by making them call the help

line…).

up 20,000 volunteers for a non-profit campaign within 6 months

5,000 people to download a demo product within the next 6 months

250 qualified beta testers in the next 6 months for a next generation

product. Step 2 – Metrics In this step, you break down web site performance to get an

indication of whether you are on track to achieve your goals. I will use a “sales

goal” as an example to show how this can be done. Like many things in

marketing, there are many ways to “skin a cat” and this is just one example. To achieve a level of sales, you need to create a sales

funnel, which begins with a number of leads.

Let’s assume you already know the conversion figures for turning a lead

into a sale. (If not, this would be a good starting exercise as well.). What you need to do is to create a good set

of qualified leads. Some relevant sales metrics that measure “lead interest,” include

the following: ·

Bounce rate – how many

people left your site after viewing the first page – a high bounce rate usually

means one of two things – the landing page is not effective or that there is a

mismatch between the message on the landing page and the link that sent the

person to your site. In either case, a high bounce rate means that you need to

take action. A 20% bounce rate is pretty good; a 70% rate means you have

trouble. More on that later. ·

Visitor Acquisition – this

tells you how people reached your site; for example, how many people came

directly to your site, reached you via a search engine, or were referred to you

from a partner site. Knowing where visitors come from helps you figure out which

marketing activities are effective.

·

Trends of basic parameters

– presents trends of how many new visitors you had, how long they spent on your

site, and how many pages they viewed per visit. Looking at these values over

time gives you an idea about whether your online activity is improving or not. These

metrics are particularly powerful when correlated with changes you made to your

marketing program. ·

Search Analytics – if you

run Search ads, you need to look at how your ads are performing. While Search

ads analysis is not really “web analytics,” I include it because it is very

important. You need to check your ad

performance frequently, and evaluate the benefit vs. cost of each keyword.

Also, one thing I caution is to measure how “search” vs. “content” ads stack

up. You may be paying for ads that aren’t providing much value. There is obviously a lot more than can be measured, but this

is a good start. Next post, we will look

at what you can do with these metrics to improve your business.