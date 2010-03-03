Why Companies are in the Mobilization Business

Writing from the United States, where the government seems to escape dysfunction only when blizzards shut its doors, it is tempting to look to business or NGOs for solutions to economic difficulties.

And in fact, many companies are aiming to build public and market support for sustainable products and services through initiatives that look a bit like political campaigns.

In some cases, that’s exactly what they are.

Following the collapse of the climate negotiations in Copenhagen, several companies—some with their chief executives leading the charge—are redoubling efforts to convince policymakers of the need for a strong and clear framework for carbon reductions. Business coalitions like the U.S. Climate Action Partnership, Business for Innovative Climate and Energy Policy, and the Copenhagen Climate Council are also ramping up their advocacy for an international treaty and national legislation that finish the job left incomplete in Copenhagen.

Lobbying is not unusual for business, especially in America. But companies are not stopping there: Business is also looking to mobilize its consumers. If there was one message I heard emerging from the steady diet of sustainability discussions at Davos last month, it was the need for business to get consumers to think and act differently about their commercial choices. Everyone I spoke to, from marketing leaders to the CEOs of big brands to design gurus, agree that inspiration trumps education. The Holy Grail is getting the average person excited about the sustainability attributes of products. In an economy that continues to wobble, where people are more concerned about the rate of unemployment than the rate of climate change, that ain’t easy.

Maybe that’s why companies are resorting to new tactics to move opinions. One example is Nike. In reorganizing its sustainability team last year, the company created a position for mobilization that looks to meld government affairs and stakeholder relations. This welcome step could break down the walls that exist in many companies between traditional lobbying activities and sustainability efforts.