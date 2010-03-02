Avoiding the Fail Whale

Speaking?

* Paul Buchheit, Founder of Friendfeed and one of the the creators of Gmail.

* Dorion Carroll, VP of engineering at Technorati

* Nat Brown: CTO of iLike, a music community service that had one of the first Facebook apps.

Aimed at entrepreneurs who are trying to plan their systems and

avoid architectural problems like the ones that Twitter went through.

For those who don’t know, iLike had to scurry to find enough server

space as they got millions of people in just a few days. FriendFeed is my

favorite new service and I reload it hundreds of times a day and I

can’t remember the last time I couldn’t get to the service.

Looking forward to this.