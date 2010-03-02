Monster’s NFL Director of Fandemonium

Monster Worldwide, together with The National Football League (NFL) announced that Monster will launch a unique promotion during Super Bowl XLIII in an effort to identify, recognize and reward one of football¹s biggest fans. Monster and the NFL have teamed to create the Department of Fandemonium (DOF) and Monster has launched a national contest providing fans the chance to apply to be the first ever Director of Fandemonium. The Director of Fandemonium will serve as goodwill ambassador for Monster and the NFL at several marquee events during the 2009 NFL season and also will receive a $100,000 signing bonus, courtesy of Monster.